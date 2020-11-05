ValuEngine Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $98.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.