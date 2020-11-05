ValuEngine Lowers Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
