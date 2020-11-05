ValuEngine Lowers Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

