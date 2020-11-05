ValuEngine Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Liberty Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.31.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after buying an additional 182,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

