ValuEngine Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.30.

NYSE WGO opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

