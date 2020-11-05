Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

