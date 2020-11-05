Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $215.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $195.11 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 159,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

