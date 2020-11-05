Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

