Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WJXFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.