Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WJXFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit