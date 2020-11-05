Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:W opened at $270.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.07.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $3,819,270.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,681,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

