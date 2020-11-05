WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $101.81 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

