Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO):

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.