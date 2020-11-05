Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of WLKP opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLKP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

