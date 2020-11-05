Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

