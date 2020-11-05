Wing (WING) Market Cap Hits $4.94 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Wing has a market cap of $4.94 million and $1.36 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for about $7.60 or 0.00051183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00027655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01044984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,165,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,091 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

