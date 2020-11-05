Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Wyndham Destinations has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of WYND opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYND. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

