YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

