YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 39.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

