YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,700 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $260,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

AGQ stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.