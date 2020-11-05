YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,821 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in AerCap by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $26.50 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.14.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

