YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,910 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,438. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

