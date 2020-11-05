YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,639 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

