YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Morningstar worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Morningstar by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Morningstar by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $206.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $209.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $1,953,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,799,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,947,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,349 shares of company stock valued at $39,284,815. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

