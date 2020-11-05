YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

