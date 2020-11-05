YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit