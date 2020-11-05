YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

NYSE:APD opened at $289.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

