YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

