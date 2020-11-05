YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 485,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $151,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 108,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 2,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $354.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $360.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

