YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $194.29 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

