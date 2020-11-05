YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.70 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after acquiring an additional 585,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $510.97 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $518.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.92 and a 200 day moving average of $394.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

