YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

