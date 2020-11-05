YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,252,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after buying an additional 585,891 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 544,603 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

