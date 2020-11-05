YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

