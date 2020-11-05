YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.