YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after buying an additional 190,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.67. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

