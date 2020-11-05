YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $704,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

