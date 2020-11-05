YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $240,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

