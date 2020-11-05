YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $259,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

