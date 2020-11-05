YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $277,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,724 shares of company stock worth $9,357,457. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

