YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $329,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after buying an additional 146,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.