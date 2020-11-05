YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

