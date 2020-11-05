YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.