YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 965,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 847,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.