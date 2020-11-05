YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Pool by 402.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $377.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $381.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total value of $2,821,916.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,058 shares of company stock worth $10,157,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

