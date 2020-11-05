YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

