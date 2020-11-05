YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,669 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,570. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

