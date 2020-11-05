YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,173 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 68,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 838,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 45.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

NYSE KO opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

