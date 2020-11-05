YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25,523 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

