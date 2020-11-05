YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

LECO stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

