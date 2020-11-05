YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

