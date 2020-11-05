YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,163 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $132.80 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

