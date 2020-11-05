YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,365 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

